Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Five New Cases Detected

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded five cases of COVID-19 during the night.

One case was detected following the Contact Tracing exercise of the resident of Quinze Cantons who was tested positive on 15 May 2021.

Two cases were detected on Day 7 and two other cases detected on Day 4 in quarantine.

548 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

483 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

135 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 92.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.