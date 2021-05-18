Tanzania: CCM Wins Muhambwe By-Election

Buhigwe — Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate in Muhambwe constituency, Dr Florence Samizi has been declared the winner in the by-elections held yesterday.

The election was held after former Muhambwe Member of Parliament (MP), Atashasta Nditiye died in February this year.

Announcing the results on Monday, May 17, 2021, the returning officer Diocles Rutema, said Dr Samizi had collected by 23,441 votes out of 34,656 valid votes.

"With the powers conferred upon me by section 81 (a) of the National Electoral Act chapter 443 I declare Dr Florence Samizi the Member of Parliament for Muhambwe," said Rutema.

She named other candidates as, Julius Masabo (ACT-Wazalendo) who got 10,847 votes and Philipo Fumbo of the Democratic Party (DP) 368 votes.

Speaking after she was declared winner, Dr Samizi promised to start implementing the promises she made during the campaign immediately after being sworn in.

DP's Fumbo asked Dr. Samizi to involve her competitors if she is to fulfill her responsibilities within Muhambwe.

"We are ready to cooperate with her even by advising her, it is not wrong to cooperate with your competitor," said Fumbo.

Fumbo said the results were announced as they had been reported at the polling stations.

Earlier yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe wrote a congratulatory message on his Twitter handle to Dr Samizi on her victory.