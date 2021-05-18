Tanzania: CCM Wins Muhambwe By-Election

17 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Buhigwe — Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate in Muhambwe constituency, Dr Florence Samizi has been declared the winner in the by-elections held yesterday.

The election was held after former Muhambwe Member of Parliament (MP), Atashasta Nditiye died in February this year.

Announcing the results on Monday, May 17, 2021, the returning officer Diocles Rutema, said Dr Samizi had collected by 23,441 votes out of 34,656 valid votes.

"With the powers conferred upon me by section 81 (a) of the National Electoral Act chapter 443 I declare Dr Florence Samizi the Member of Parliament for Muhambwe," said Rutema.

She named other candidates as, Julius Masabo (ACT-Wazalendo) who got 10,847 votes and Philipo Fumbo of the Democratic Party (DP) 368 votes.

Speaking after she was declared winner, Dr Samizi promised to start implementing the promises she made during the campaign immediately after being sworn in.

DP's Fumbo asked Dr. Samizi to involve her competitors if she is to fulfill her responsibilities within Muhambwe.

"We are ready to cooperate with her even by advising her, it is not wrong to cooperate with your competitor," said Fumbo.

Fumbo said the results were announced as they had been reported at the polling stations.

Earlier yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe wrote a congratulatory message on his Twitter handle to Dr Samizi on her victory.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.