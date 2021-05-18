South Africa: Toxic Environment - Heavy Industry and Eskom Power Imperatives 'Cannot Trump People's Rights to Healthy Air', Court Hears

analysis

Heavy industries and Eskom power stations on the Highveld play a vital role in sustaining South Africa's economy, but this cannot be used to justify the excessive levels of air pollution that 'kill 10,000 people each year', environmental justice groups argued in the Gauteng High Court on 17 May.

Advocate Steven Budlender SC made this point at the start of a landmark legal case on industrial air pollution, which seeks to compel the government to introduce tougher regulations within six months to reduce the overall level of air pollution levels in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga known as the Highveld Priority Area.

Appearing before Judge Colleen Collis on behalf of groundWork and Vukani environmental justice groups, Budlender argued it was common cause that the level of air pollution in the region was harmful to human health and wellbeing.

In fact, he argued, a recent report by the Department of Environmental Affairs appeared to confirm that at least 10,000 premature deaths in the area could be avoided each year if air pollution levels were brought into compliance with the government's own national ambient air quality standards -- which were not being met.

Quoting from a summary of the government report, Budlender...