Kenya: Top Team By June 30 to Represent Kenya in CAF Champions League

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has agreed that the team which will top the BetKing Premier League standings by June 30 will represent Kenya in the 2021-22 CAF Champions League.

In a circular sent to clubs on Monday evening, the Federation has stated that CAF's directive to have names forwarded to them for representatives in Inter-Club competitions has necessitated the decision.

"Consequently, and in consideration that the BetKing Premier League calendar may not be concluded before the aforementioned date, due to the disruption occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic, the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee, in a meeting held on May 7, 2021, resolved that the FKF PL representative in the CAF Champions League shall be the team at the top of the table, as at June 30, 2021," a letter to clubs, signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno stated.

Eleven-time champions Tusker FC currently lead the standings with 34 points, two ahead of second placed AFC Leopards.