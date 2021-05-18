Ethiopia: U.S. Calls for Ceasefire, Resolution of Tigray Conflict

17 May 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

The United States said that it is committed to end what it said was a brutal conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, which has been ongoing for six months.

The US also said that it would work to secure a ceasefire between the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) and the Ethiopian army which is supported by Eritrean forces.

"The United States will work with our international allies and partners to secure a ceasefire, end this brutal conflict, provide the life-saving assistance that is so urgently needed, and hold those responsible for human rights abuses and violations accountable," the State department said in a statement.

It issued the statement after US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, completed his first visit to the region travelling to Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt between May 4 and13, 2021.

The US said it was in its interest to see a sovereign and united Ethiopia, but expressed concern over increasing political tension and ethnic polarisation throughout the country.

"The atrocities being perpetrated in Ethiopia's Tigray region and the scale of the humanitarian emergency are unacceptable," the statement added.

It said the crisis in Tigray is a sign of the challenges facing the country as a whole.

"The crisis in Tigray is also symptomatic of a broader set of national challenges that have imperilled meaningful reforms," the statement added.

In a statement, Mr Feltman said he had held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other officials, and that the country's problems could be resolved.

The statement said that the country can be built on a national consensus that respects the human and political rights of all Ethiopians, adding that the presence of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia is contrary to these goals.

During a meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Mr Feltman said Eritrean troops should immediately withdraw from Ethiopia.

The United States further pledged to work and support the resolution of regional crises, the establishment of a voice and accountability system, and the creation of a prosperous and stable Horn of Africa.

It also said that the United States would show solidarity with the transitional government in Sudan and work with international partners to ensure that the conflict on the Ethiopian-Sudanese border and the Renaissance Dam dispute do not jeopardise the post-revolutionary process.

It added that the political transition in Sudan is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that can serve as an example for the region.

"We are also committed to working with international partners to facilitate resolution of regional flash points -- such as the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and conflict on Sudan's borders -- so they do not undermine the fragile progress made since the revolution," the statement said.

While calling for the immediate resumption of the suspended tripartite talks, it said the United States will provide political and technical support so that Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt can reach a final agreement over a controversial dam Ethiopia is building on River Nile.

The special envoy will return to the region soon, to continue an intensive diplomatic effort over the issues in the region.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.