Kenya: Mathare United Sack Salim, Appoint Replacement

18 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Former Kenyan champions Mathare United have sacked coach Salim Ali and appointed Frank Ouna as his replacement.

Ali, who took over the reins from Francis Kimanzi in 2018, has endured a difficult campaign that has left Mathare United at the bottom of the FKF Premier League log.

He will now be replaced by Ouna whose major responsibility is to ensure the team survives the chop.

Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson will also be part of the new look bench as a technical advisor.

More to follow...

