Zimbabwean Actress Mai Titi Ditched By Film Producer for 'Unprofessionalism'

Local comedienne, Mai Titi's real name Felistas Murata has been fired by 'A Life To Regret' film producer, Billy Jeremiah Brown over her unruliness on and off the set.

Mai Titi was set to make her debut acting career in the film starring popular Congolese Rumba musician, Awilo Longomba in the movie 'A Life To Regret'.

The movie is being currently shot in Tanzania where she has been based with other cast members since April.

A Life To Regret is being produced by United Kingdom-based Burundi's Billy Jeremiah Brown (BJB) Films.

The star-studded movie centres on the hostile relations between a stepmother and stepdaughter and will likely premiere this August.

In the film, Mai Titi was one of the lead characters playing the stepmother.

She has already been replaced by Tanzanian musician, Angel Mary Kato.

A statement on the official BJB Films Facebook page reads; "It's sad to announce that we had to terminate Mai Titi's role and replaced her with Angel Mary Kato due to lack of professionalism on set and whilst living and working with other celebrities as well as the crew.

"We love Zimbabweans that's why we picked someone from Zim but unfortunately we could not continue with her."