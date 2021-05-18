South Africa: The Dietary Fat Debate Rages On

analysis

From high fat to low fat and back to high fat, it seems the dietary recommendations from nutritionists and government bodies are always changing. In our three-part series, Maverick Life cuts through the fat to get to the facts.

"The emphasis on limiting total fat intake, as opposed to just saturated fat intake, has been questioned recently by some, but not by others. It is important to remember that humans do not always make food choices based solely on health considerations, but also based on spendable income, occupation, education, ethnicity, rural-urban residence, religious beliefs, nutrition knowledge, and physiologic characteristics. It is likely that the debate about what the optimal fat and fatty acid intakes are to promote health and longevity will continue well into the next century," wrote multi-award winning US Professor Alice H Lichtenstein in her 1999 article, Dietary Fat: A History.

Her speciality is nutrition and heart disease, and a year after the article was published, in 2000, she served on the US's Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, and in 2015 she was vice-chair of that committee. Indeed, as per the professor's prediction, the dietary fat debate rages on; a reminder that the field of nutrition is one of...