Kenya: Ex-Machachari Actress Offered Help On Skin Condition

18 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Former Machachari actress Clara Wamaitha alias Mama Stella or Cindy has received help in managing her vitiligo skin condition.

Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes). This can result in discolored patches in different areas of the body, including the skin and hair.

Kenya's Vitiligo Ambassador Wangui Njee visited Mama Stella at her home and educated her about vitiligo and government programs that help people with similar conditions.

The government has developed programs to assist the victims by providing the necessary products for skincare.

"I promised to visit Mama Stella from Machachari and encourage her as a person living with vitiligo and I fulfilled my promise. We met and talked, she is super amazing and funny, and I was able to distribute sunscreen and aftersun to her," The vitiligo ambassador said.

The vitiligo ambassador who is a former MCA also donated sun protection products to Mama Stella.

She further noted that the sunscreen and after-sun are given to people with Vitiligo for free at all level five hospitals in the country.

"I distributed sunscreen and after sun to her (Mama Stella). We get the sunscreen and after-sun free of charge from the government, and they are available in all level five and four hospitals across the country," Njee added.

The vitiligo champion further urged filmmakers to cast the mother of two in the films and shows and help her earn a decent living.

The help comes months after the mother of two revealed she fell into depression after noticing the change in her skin complexion.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.