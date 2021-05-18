Zimbabwe: Four Die in Head On Collision

18 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Four people died while seven others were seriously injured on Sunday after an Isuzu twin cab and a Toyota Passo were involved in a head-on collision near the 88km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Police are yet to release names of the victims.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned motorists against speeding, following the accident.

"The ZRP urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and avoid speeding unnecessarily," he said. "On May 16, 2021, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 88km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, where a motorist driving an Isuzu twin cab vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Passo vehicle.

"Four people died on the spot and seven others were seriously injured. The bodies were taken to Norton Hospital awaiting post-mortem and the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment. Police will announce names of the victims after their next of kin are notified."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.