Angolan, South African Leaders Analyse Bilateral Cooperation

17 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Cooperation between Angola and South Africa was under analysis Monday in Paris during a meeting between the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two heads of state are in the French capital to take part Tuesday in the Summit on the African Economy, an initiative of the French government, with the involvement of the African Union.

During their 35-minute meeting, the two leaders reviewed the political, peace and security situation in the Southern and Central African region.

Both countries are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and enjoy excellent cooperation relations in the political, diplomatic, economic and cultural fields.

In recent years, the two states have strengthened bilateral relations with the signing of several trade agreements, which include cooperation in the oil sector and the abolition of visas in ordinary passports.

Angola and South Africa are the largest economies and military powers in SADC, which means they are responsible for economic integration, preservation of peace, security and stability in the region.

The two heads of state are in the French capital to take part Tuesday in the Summit on the African Economy, an initiative of the French government, with the involvement of the African Union.

During their 35-minute meeting, the two leaders reviewed the political, peace and security situation in the Southern and Central African region.

Both countries are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and enjoy excellent cooperation relations in the political, diplomatic, economic and cultural fields.

In recent years, the two states have strengthened bilateral relations with the signing of several trade agreements, which include cooperation in the oil sector and the abolition of visas in ordinary passports.

Angola and South Africa are the largest economies and military powers in SADC, which means they are responsible for economic integration, preservation of peace, security and stability in the region.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.