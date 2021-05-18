Angolan, South African Leaders Analyse Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Cooperation between Angola and South Africa was under analysis Monday in Paris during a meeting between the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two heads of state are in the French capital to take part Tuesday in the Summit on the African Economy, an initiative of the French government, with the involvement of the African Union.

During their 35-minute meeting, the two leaders reviewed the political, peace and security situation in the Southern and Central African region.

Both countries are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and enjoy excellent cooperation relations in the political, diplomatic, economic and cultural fields.

In recent years, the two states have strengthened bilateral relations with the signing of several trade agreements, which include cooperation in the oil sector and the abolition of visas in ordinary passports.

Angola and South Africa are the largest economies and military powers in SADC, which means they are responsible for economic integration, preservation of peace, security and stability in the region.

