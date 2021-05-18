Namibia: Benefits of Vaccine Far Outweigh Any Potential Risk - Nangombe

18 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

A 62-YEAR-OLD man reportedly died the same day he received his first Covid-19 jab yesterday in Windhoek.

This was confirmed by health executive director Ben Nangombe in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Nangombe told The Namibian that the health officials followed all necessary protocols during the vaccination process where he was observed after his first dose was administered and no adverse side effects were observed.

"We are busy with the necessary investigations to determine the cause of death and whether he had Covid-19," he explained.

Nangombe did not specify which vaccine the man received.

He explained that the man was released, however, upon arriving at home, he did not feel well.

"He was transported to the hospital for medical attention. On clinical observation, his blood pressure elevated while his pulse and oxygen saturation dropped below normal," he said.

Nangombe said the man's condition at some point however deteriorated shortly after and was declared dead at 13h33.

The executive director continued to advocate for the vaccine, saying "the benefits of the vaccination far outweigh any potential risk".

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.