Namibia: Benefits of Vaccine Far Outweigh Any Potential Risk - Nangombe

A 62-YEAR-OLD man reportedly died the same day he received his first Covid-19 jab yesterday in Windhoek.

This was confirmed by health executive director Ben Nangombe in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Nangombe told The Namibian that the health officials followed all necessary protocols during the vaccination process where he was observed after his first dose was administered and no adverse side effects were observed.

"We are busy with the necessary investigations to determine the cause of death and whether he had Covid-19," he explained.

Nangombe did not specify which vaccine the man received.

He explained that the man was released, however, upon arriving at home, he did not feel well.

"He was transported to the hospital for medical attention. On clinical observation, his blood pressure elevated while his pulse and oxygen saturation dropped below normal," he said.

Nangombe said the man's condition at some point however deteriorated shortly after and was declared dead at 13h33.

The executive director continued to advocate for the vaccine, saying "the benefits of the vaccination far outweigh any potential risk".