Namibia: Discrimination Against LGBT+ Community Hinders Their Access to Services

Namibia Diverse Women's Association (NDWA) continues to believe that the systemic biphobia, homophobia, intersexism and transphobia in Namibia leads to the lack of service delivery and the protection of LGBTQ+ community rights.

In commemoration of the International Day Against Biphobia, Homophobia, Intersexism and Transphobia, the NDWA yesterday, highlighted the continued struggles of the community.

"The Namibian LGBTI community continues to struggle overcoming the lack of enabling legislative frameworks, inclusive service delivery and the protection of rights with full justice that serves all Namibians," NDWA said in a press statement late yesterday.

The day, that was commemorated yesterday (17 May) is set aside to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBTQ+ rights work worldwide.

This year, the NDWA wanst to magnify the importance of realising the existence, recognition experiences and realities faced by members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex community.

"Today (17 May 2021) should be a reminder to us all not to degrade and dehumanise members of the Namibian society based on their sexual and diverse orientations," the statement reads.

NDWA further said homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and intersexism continue to be in existence in Namibia, as it is experienced through human rights violations such as hate-speech, family disownment, exclusion from affirming services, denial of human dignity, discrimination on the basis of their "sogie" status as well as a lack of enabling legislative environments.