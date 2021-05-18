Namibia: Wu Opens Theft Case Against Employee

Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu opened a case against one of her employees for allegedly stealing N$8 000 from her company.

Sandra Egumbo was employed as a stock controller by Wu's company Helmsman Group Holding from 22 February tand she was based at Oshakati's Ekuku location where Wu is building more than 200 houses.

Egumbo was arrested on the night of 10 May. She made her first appearance in Oshakati Magistrate's Court last week Friday. Her case was postponed to 16 July to allow her to apply for legal aid.

Egumbo told The Namibian her arrest was unfair as she lost N$1 500 and receipts for items she bought for N$2 700.

Egumbo said she was given N$5 400 by site manager Deng Xiaode on 4 May to buy fuel for a forklift and truck for N$1 206, electricity for N$100, and N$200 airtime for her and Xiaode.

She also allegedly paid for the WiFi and bought food and cosmetics for Xiaode and had N$1 500 was left.

"When I buy things, I post the receipts in the management WhatsApp group. That day I posted some and put others in an envelope because it was time to knock off. I also put the N$1 500 in the envelope and left it in the office," she said.

"The next day when I came to work, the envelope was gone. On 6 May Wu's personal assistant Lynette Majiedt asked for the receipts of all the things I had purchased," she said.

On 10 May, Wu came to the site and allegedly demanded the petty cash. "She said she was going to deduct N$2700 from my salary for three consecutive months, claiming I had lost N$8100," said Egumbo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I refused the deduction but offered to pay back the money but she refused. She said she would open a case against me," she said.

Wu then reportedly called someone and asked for police officers to be dispatched to the site.

"After 17h00 I went home and at around 22h00, three police officers came to arrest me," Egumbo said, who has since been relieved of her duties at the company.

Wu and her managing partner Chris Shivolo confirmed yesterday that Egumbo had stolen company money.

"The woman stole money from the company; but it is not really about the money but the way she handled the situation and the example she was trying to set for other employees," Shivolo said in email.

Wu owns Oshakati's Etango Shopping Centre, Galaxy Mall at Rundu, Marigold Hotel in Windhoek. She was also allocated residential multiple plots to develop houses in both Rundu and Oshakati.