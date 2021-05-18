Namibia: April Plays Jokes On Vehicle Sales

A total of 755 new vehicles were sold in April - 18% less than the 919 sold in March, and a slight reversal of gains the first three months of 2021 added to the market.

Although decreased, sales for April are above the average of 634 units recorded in 2020.

The 755 new vehicles include 358 passenger vehicles, 322 light commercial vehicles, 20 medium commercial vehicles and 55 heavy commercial units.

Analysts from Simonis Storm Securities say this decrease in sales is attributed to the minimal supply of new cars, while IJG Securities says the dip is rather a cyclical one as April's sales are still above average.

While the two possible causes could be accepted, it remains an indication of how much consumers have available to spend, IJG analysts says.

"Although vehicle sales have a minor impact on the overall Namibian economy, it does reflect overall consumer and business confidence. New passenger vehicle sales have been rather steady. This indicates a slower recovery rate in optimism in the commercial sector compared to consumers," IJG says.

A total of 3 260 new cars were driven out of showrooms and have done their miles on Namibian roads until April.

As always, passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles made up the lion's share of sales at 1 489 and 1 516 units respectively. Tailing on an annual sum are heavy commercial vehicles and medium commercial vehicles, with a combined total of 255 units.

Last year in April Covid-19 fears were at their peak and many car dealers were closed, and comparisons to 2020 would give distorted conclusions.

Because the Bank of Namibia releases private-sector credit extension statistics later than vehicle-sales statistics, it was not possible to compare vehicle sales with the credit extended for April at the time of going to print.

Statistics for March, however, showed that instalment credit which captures vehicle financing remained low for individuals, and credit extended to businesses contracted for the second consecutive month.

According to IJG's analysts, there is a slow recovery rate on the sale of new cars, but the green shoots appear to be in the commercial sector as opposed to consumers.

The outlook for Namibian car sales remains bleak - and many dealers continue to run promotions.

In neighbouring South Africa, aggregate domestic sales in April 2021 were at 35 779 units, at least 7 649 units less than 43 428 vehicles sold in March 2021.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers South Africa (Naamsa) which disseminates sales data, exports from South Africa also took a deep hit, slumming by 32,2% from 39 141 exported in March to 26 522 units crossing the border in April.

Naamsa chief executive officer Mikel Mabasa says the low sales and exports were as a result of low supply, which confirms what analysts at Simonis Storm said.

"Covid-19-induced manufacturing supply-chain disruptions, such as the current global shortage of semiconductors, or computer chips, an important part of modern vehicles, could impact the availability of specific models during the year," he says.

Mabasa says although the new vehicle market in 2021 is expected to rebound substantially compared to 2020, aggregate new vehicle sales in 2020 dropped back to the level of 18 years ago, and a recovery to the pre-Covid-19 level would take at least three years.

With low interest rates, longer loan repayment periods, reasonable oil prices and relatively low inflation, now remains the best time ever to buy a vehicle.