Egyptair Takes Part in ATM2021 Exhibit

18 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

EgyptAir has participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2021 (ATM2021) exhibit, which kicked off Sunday in Dubai and runs till Wednesday.

It is the first exhibit EgyptAir physically takes part in since the coronavirus pandemic, the national flag carrier said in a press release.

Our participation in the fair stems from our endeavor to give a push to the tourist movement coming to Egypt from the Arab market, Board Chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company Amr Abu El Enein said.

EgyptAir is committed to ensuring safe flights to its passengers by applying all precautionary measures against the pathogen, he added.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

