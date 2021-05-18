Egypt: Macron Holds Banquet for Sisi, Heads of State Taking Part in Conference On Sudan

French President Emmanuel Macron held on Monday evening a banquet for his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi, along with heads of state who participated in the conference hosted by the French capital in support of Sudan's transitional period.

The banquet was held at the Elysee Palace.

Earlier in the day, Sisi and Macron held key talks at the Elysee Palace on means of bolstering bilateral relations in all fields, the efforts exerted to combat terrorism and extremist ideology, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East, especially the Palestinian issue.