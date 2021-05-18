Egypt: Escorts of Wounded Palestinians Thank Sisi for His Support

18 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Escorts of wounded Palestinians, who arrived in Egypt through Rafah border crossing Monday, have extended thanks to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for his great efforts to provide all required support and assistance to the Palestinian people.

They lauded Egypt's great role in backing the Palestinian cause and all Palestinians under the directives of President Sisi.

Egypt has provided the Palestinians with all needed assistance and support and opened the Rafah crossing to receive wounded Palestinians in the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, one of the escorts said.

Sisi has saved Egypt and the Palestinians and protected them from the control of the banned Muslim brotherhood group, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.