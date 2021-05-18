Egypt: Escorts of Wounded Palestinians Thank Sisi for His Support

Escorts of wounded Palestinians, who arrived in Egypt through Rafah border crossing Monday, have extended thanks to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for his great efforts to provide all required support and assistance to the Palestinian people.

They lauded Egypt's great role in backing the Palestinian cause and all Palestinians under the directives of President Sisi.

Egypt has provided the Palestinians with all needed assistance and support and opened the Rafah crossing to receive wounded Palestinians in the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, one of the escorts said.

Sisi has saved Egypt and the Palestinians and protected them from the control of the banned Muslim brotherhood group, he added.