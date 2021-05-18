Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Declares Wabba, Others Wanted

18 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The Kaduna State government has declared the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, alongside other Labour leaders wanted.

The state government said they are being wanted for alleged economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that Wabba is in Kaduna leading NLC members on a protest since Monday against the anti-labour policies of Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration.

The governor, who took to his verified Tweeter handle on Tuesday, wrote: "KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act.

"Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to@MOJKaduna KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!"

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.