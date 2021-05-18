Nigeria: 'How Many Bandits Have You Declared Wanted?', Twitter Users Tackle El-Rufai

Reactions have trailed Twitter over the declaration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, is wanted.

This is coming on the heels of the organised protest by Unions in Kaduna over El-Rufai's retrenchment of workers from the state's civil service.

El-Rufai's declaration of Wabba as wanted did not go down well with Nigerians on Twitter. Below are some reactions:

You have no right to declare any Nigerian wanted for exercising their fundamental rights. Stop being a tyrant.

-- Concerned Nigerians (@ConcernedNIG) May 18, 2021

You are not okay sir... Sincerely, power shows the true nature of a man. Shame on you. Just note that, Power is transient.

-- Olatunde Olaleye (@iam_TUNADEZ) May 18, 2021

KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!

-- Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 18, 2021

were u declared wanted when u participated in this protest chaired by SDM? Be fair in your judgement Mr Mallam. What goes around comes around...

With all the damages done by bandits, how many of their kind have gone into your wanted list?

Once upon a time is not story telling! pic.twitter.com/Pfe3D5Mdax

-- Gidexity (@ColumbusGideon) May 18, 2021

Take actions against the insecurity in Kaduna state like this and remember you weren't declared wanted during your time when @NLCHeadquarters protest against Jonathan in Kaduna when you lead

-- FUNDAMENTAL HUMANS RIGHT(Revolutionary) (@AyoMusaobi) May 18, 2021

If your parents were among those sacked I am sure you won't be praising Him

-- + Stan 💋🇹🇷🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Rapidstan1) May 18, 2021

We're not in military rigime pic.twitter.com/L6mHfoUnON

-- Mubarak S yaki (@MubarakIliyasu2) May 18, 2021