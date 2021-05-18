Namibia: Sport Commission Endorses 'The Dome'

The Namibia Sport Commission last Friday officially signed a memorandum of recognition with Swakopmund's 'The Dome' indoor sports centre in which it acknowledges The Dome as a private recognised sport facility in Namibia for international games.

"The NSC, a regulator of sport in Namibia, is a dynamic institution that is seen as excelling in sport and empowering the youth. In line with Vision 2030, we want to be a developed and industrialised nation that is developed by its own people. Our endorsement of The Dome as a privately owned high-performance centre will contribute toward our vision," said NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya at the signing of the recognition at Swakopmund.

The Dome covers an area of 6 200m² with moveable pavilions that enables flexible deployment of sporting facilities for training and in-house competition - the only one of its kind in Namibia. Its vast space within the dome allows for a variety of sports codes simultaneously.

The Welwitschia sports fields and an eight-lane tartan track adjacent to The Dome are at the disposal of the athletes and their coaches for skills training and coaches.

Several international competitions have already taken place at the facility, while it also hosted the Namibian Sports Awards.

The Dome's CEO Fanus Engelbrecht acknowledged the recognition by the commission as a great honour, and testimony of the private sector's role and impact on sport development.

According to him, the Dome is also in the process of establishing a sports academy, which will allow for the development and maintenance of world-class athletes locally.