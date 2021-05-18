Namibia: Searching for Betty

18 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

Aspiring actresses at the coast had a chance to audition for a new movie at Walvis Bay last Saturday.

The movie, that will be produced by Dion Auala will tell the story of a young mother, Betty who lives a life of glitz and glamour.

Because of unfortunate events in her life, she is forced into committing robbery to save her dying son.

Production was initially scheduled to start in June, but was postponed to August as the production team is still scouting for the best actress for the role of Betty.

According to Auala the auditions went well, with 45 talented young people from 21 to 35 years being tried out for the role.

"We love the fact that we had people from different races, talented and most definitely prepared. Obviously we are looking forward to have someone from the coast for the second audition."

The auditions were held at the Flamingo Villas Boutique hotel.

"We will proceed to Ongwediva. We have already held auditions in Windhoek. The main idea is to get at least six actresses from all auditions, who will be re-called for the final audition," said Auala.

