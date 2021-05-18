Nigeria: Ekiti Workers Reject Withdrawal of Minimum Wage

18 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The workers also rejected any stoppage of subvention to all educational institutions in Ekiti, as proposed.

The organised labour in Ekiti has rejected the withdrawal of minimum wage and consequential adjustment by the state government.

The organised labour, which comprises the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), met the governor, Kayode Fayemi in a closed-door meeting on the state of the economy.

In a statement signed by NLC Chairman, Kolapo Olatunde; TUC Chairman, Sola Adigun and JNC Chairman, Kayode Fatomiluyi, after the meeting, the unions condemned any attempt to further impoverish workers and all vulnerable groups in Ekiti.

"We met with the Governor Fayemi on Monday on the state of the economy and the position of the entire workforce was made known to him.

"The workers of Ekiti reject any withdrawal of minimum wage and consequential adjustment payment by the state which is a product of a process that has been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"In the same vein, the labour movement rejects any stoppage of subvention to all educational institutions in Ekiti, as proposed.

"We viewed any attempt under any guise to further impoverish the living standard of workers and all vulnerable groups in Ekiti State as inhuman and unacceptable.

"To this end, the state organised Labour further advocate the inclusion of GL 13- GL 17 in the implementation of the consequential adjustment payment among other arrears of workers welfare.

The organised labour promised the workers that it would not comprise on their welfare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in January, the Ekiti government announced that it will implement the minimum wage and consequential adjustment for workers in the state's workforce.

The announcement followed a meeting the government had with the organised labour where it was agreed that the salaries of officers in the civil service be adjusted.

NAN reports that the government said the implementation of the consequential adjustment will commence immediately.

It said the salaries of workers in the state will be reviewed upward based on the recommendations of the economic review committee.

The government also agreed not to sack, victimise or intimidate any worker as a result of the implementation.

The organised labour gave Mr Fayemi until May 1 to pay all outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

(NAN)

