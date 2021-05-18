Nigeria: Amidst Workers Strike, El-Rufai Says Wabba Is a Fugitive, Offers 'Handsome Reward'

Mr Wabba has been leading the protest in Kaduna against the Kaduna State Government's plan to sack hundreds of its workers.

Amidst the ongoing protest by workers in Kaduna State, led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, is a fugitive. The governor also promised a 'handsome reward' for anyone that provides information on where Mr Wabba 'is hiding.'

"KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna.

KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!," Mr El-Rufai wrote on Twitter.

Mr Wabba has been leading the protest in Kaduna against the Kaduna State Government's plan to sack hundreds of its workers.

The state government says it needs to 'rightsize' its workforce as civil servants alone gulp over 90 per cent of the federal allocations to the state.

Details later...