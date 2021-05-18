Nigeria: Strike - Small Businesses Count Losses in Kaduna

Small businesses owners urge the state government to end the strike as it is negatively impacting their businesses

Operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kaduna State have urged the state government to end the current industrial action by labour unions in the state as it is negatively impacting their businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State chapter, on Monday, embarked on a five-day warning strike to press home demands over the sack of civil servants in the State.

A welder at Narayi, Ruphus Eke, lamented that his business had been grounded due to lack of electricity, explaining that using a power generating set was not an option for his kind of profession.

"Although, the strike is well-intended, the attendant consequences for some of us are unbearable.

"I am completely incapacitated without electricity, so I am at the mercy of the power company," he lamented.

Irene Musa, who operates a beauty salon along post office junction, Sabo told NAN that her profit would not add up, since she spent extra money on fuel to power her generator.

"I cannot afford to power the generator all day as such, some customers prefer where there is electricity.

"I want the government to come to an agreement with Labour so that our businesses can thrive."

Esther Jacob, who operates a business centre within the premises of Kaduna State University (KASU), said she did not open as the school has been closed.

"You can imagine what happens to some of us that depend on our small earnings to cater for personal and family needs.

"I plead with the parties involved to come to a compromise so that people can go about their normal businesses," she added.

(NAN)