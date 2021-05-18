Egypt: PM Says Govt Acting to Upgrade Road Network

18 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Tuesday that his government pays big attention to improving the efficiency of Egypt's road network.

This would positively contribute to easing traffic between the different Egyptian cities and governorates, thus pushing forward development in the country, Madbouli said.

The premier was speaking as he inspected a number of road projects between the governorates of Qalyoubiya and Daqahliya.

The projects are being implemented by the Transport Ministry with the aim to ease traffic congestion.

Madbouli then started a tour, during which he got firsthand information about a number of development and service projects that are being implemented in the Delta cities of Daqahliya and Damietta.

He was accompanied by Minister of Housing Assem el Gazzar, Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir, Governor of Qalyoubiya Abdel Hamid el Haggan and Governor of Daqahliya Ayman Mokhtar.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

