Egypt: PM Says Govt Acting to Upgrade Road Network

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Tuesday that his government pays big attention to improving the efficiency of Egypt's road network.

This would positively contribute to easing traffic between the different Egyptian cities and governorates, thus pushing forward development in the country, Madbouli said.

The premier was speaking as he inspected a number of road projects between the governorates of Qalyoubiya and Daqahliya.

The projects are being implemented by the Transport Ministry with the aim to ease traffic congestion.

Madbouli then started a tour, during which he got firsthand information about a number of development and service projects that are being implemented in the Delta cities of Daqahliya and Damietta.

He was accompanied by Minister of Housing Assem el Gazzar, Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir, Governor of Qalyoubiya Abdel Hamid el Haggan and Governor of Daqahliya Ayman Mokhtar.