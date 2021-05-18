Malawi: Suffix Gets Featured On Zambian Popular Gospel Artist Pompi

18 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawian Hip Hop gospel artist Suffix has made a guest appearance on one of Zambia's and African popular artist Pompi.

The song is titled 'Samala' and according to Suffix in an interview from Zambia where he is currently staying the two were just talking about the balance of staying relevant and faithful to the word at the same time.

Suffix said the song was recorded last year between September and October.

The video for the collaboration will premiere on YouTube on May 18th at 10 o'clock.

Explaining whether the song is going to make it into any of Pompi's projects Suffix said for now he is not really sure but expressee optimism: "It should be part of Pompi's upcoming project."

This is not the first time for the two to appear on the same record as Suffix once featured him on his debut album on the hit song 'Kutali'

He disclosed he is in Zambia working on my project also.

"For now just working with producers from Zambia," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.