Malawi: Three Fight for Mzuni Alumni Association Presidency

18 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Alumni Association will this month end hold its annual elective general assembly where three candidates--Naomi Banda, Elias Gaveta and John Paul--are expected to battle it out for the presidency.

For the first time, since it was established years ago, a female candidate--Banda--has shown interest to contest for the position which has all along been held by men.

She told Nyasa Times in an interview that it was time that the country, including the Mzuni Alumni Association, started "being inclusive enough with women," saying her candidature presents the association with the long awaited opportunity to choose leadership that is "unique" and has "a realistic vision of deliverables."

According to Banda, her administration would be a "leadership that is committed to the life and growth of the alumni association", adding that she will seek to champion "an actionable strategic plan" that will define short, medium and long-term goals that take into consideration their financing, relevance, capacity implementation and sustainability implications.

"The strategic plan shall guide current programming and shall be a template on which future Alumni leaderships will build on. I realize that the fate of the alumni association doesn't depend on fancy, wishful thinking pledges that do not have a clear pathway to our financing and achievability. Such an approach risks hitting rock bottom and breeds frustrations in return among many well-meaning alumni," she said.

According to the association's electoral committee chairperson, Edward Misanjo, the elections which were expected to be held in Salima on May 29 will now be held at Linde Motel in Mponela.

According to Misanjo, after scrutinising and engaging the Presidential candidates on the then proposed venue, it was observed that Salima would give advantage to some candidates.

Mzuni Alumni was formed in 2005 to uphold the values of the university by promoting and complementing its efforts in providing quality education, training and research and complementary services to meet the technological, social and economic needs of individuals and communities in Malawi and beyond.

Its objectives, according to Section 3 of its constitution, are to promote fellowship among members of the Association and between the University and its Alumni, to advance the course of education and influence public policy of such courses and to support the University where necessary.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.