South Africa: The New World of Work Will Require Business Leaders to Adopt a Hybrid Approach

17 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Van Coller

The year 2020 spurred exceptional shifts in society. The pandemic and the resulting economic crises challenged governments and businesses to adapt quickly to the rise of a 'zero-touch' world.

EOH and iOCO were among those at the forefront of that change. Our experience has taught us the benefits of automation and technology. But we also know what can't be automated: among other things, leadership.

Although the foundations of our relationships and the importance of leadership remain the same, leaders today face a new set of challenges and opportunities. Here are some of the ways in which I think the leadership role has evolved over the past year.

The future of the workplace is crystallising around a hybrid approach. Most companies will support those employees who wish to work remotely, while maintaining a physical infrastructure for occasional meetings and for those who still prefer an office environment.

The most effective global responses I'm seeing to this hybrid world of work are also hybrid in nature. Engineers, facilities experts and developers are looking at ways to incorporate screens, cameras and mixed-reality to create effective and inclusive hybrid environments. Digital and IT infrastructure are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

