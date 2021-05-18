Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - No New Case Recorded

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed the results of 1 007 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours today. No positive case has been detected.

551 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 483 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 135 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

- 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases at the local level is 89.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued tomorrow.