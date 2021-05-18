Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - No New Case Recorded

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed the results of 1 007 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours today. No positive case has been detected.
551 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
- 483 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
- 135 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
- 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of active cases at the local level is 89.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued tomorrow.