Tanzania: Non-Performing Public Entities Face State Wrath

18 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed the Treasury Registrar to evaluate the performance and efficiency of public institutions and companies and come up with recommendations, including merging some and establishing new ones, if necessary.

"This will help the government remain with public companies or institutions that would bring benefits instead of burden to the government," Dr Nchemba stated.

He further affirmed that the government will not bear seeing public companies and agencies fail to submit their accounts to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) this year.

Dr Mwigulu issued the directive yesterday when opened training on performance agreements for the office of the Treasury Registrar and board of directors for different public organisations and government agencies.

In a statement read by the ministry's Deputy Permanent Secretary, Dr Khatibu Kazungu, Dr Nchemba said the government has invested over 65tri/- in 237 public institutions and companies for the aim of offering various social and economic services so that they contribute more to the national income.

Dr Nchemba said one of the weaknesses on the part of the institutions and companies was failure or delay in submitting their accounts to the CAG for auditing.

He ordered the government's entities to ensure that they make spending as per the guidelines and rules of the 2021/22 budget when implementing their budgets.

Also, the public institutions that collect part of revenues on their own should reduce dependence on the government.

"Still, there are many institutions that even funds for their recurrent budgets depend on the government.

I remind you that exploit opportunities you have for increasing your revenues collection. You must change and get rid of business as usual," Dr Mwigulu insisted.

He went on telling the institutions to have strong plans of building capacity among workers serving the internal audit departments in order to make them have better understanding over all responsibilities of their institutions and various systems used in undertaking their work.

The minister said he expected to see those issues are being worked on by all institutions and weaknesses are addressed once and for all, and directed that from 2022/23 reports on assessment on performance of public institutions be kept open to show institutions that have performed well as well as the least performing entity.

Earlier, Treasury Registrar Athumani Mbuttuka said the training involved a total of 711 participants from the institutions, companies and 237 government agencies which operate under the TR office.

Mr Mbuttuka noted that during the 2020/21 fiscal year his office has signed performance contracts with 230 public institutions and companies, equivalent to 97 per cent of the total number of 237 entities that are required by the law to do so.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.