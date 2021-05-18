Tanzania: Mwinyi - Uhuru Torch Key for Unity

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has said that Union and Zanzibar governments are committed to uphold the Uhuru Torch philosophy, aimed at promoting economic development and maintaining unity among Tanzanians.

He said in his speech at the lighting of the Uhuru Torch at Mwehe ground in South Unguja Region that the existing unity that flourishes among Tanzanians paves way for the economic growth in both parts of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The speech was read on his behalf by Zanzibar Second Vice-President Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, who explained that the commitment of the sixth phase Union government is to ensure Tanzania attain higher middle income status by 2050 by strengthening investments and good domestic relations.

He also said that the eighth-phase Zanzibar government, among other priorities, aims at bringing about an Economic Revolution through participatory Blue Economy.

"Our goal is to achieve a higher middle income economy and ultimately make Tanzania one of the developed countries in the region. This should also include promoting use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in all sectors," he said.

He said further that due to good policy and legal framework, the contribution of ICT to the national development has been increasing at an average of eight per cent in the Mainland in the period between 2015 and 2019.

He noted that members of the general public including various entrepreneurs continue to benefit from the development of ICT, as it plays a great role in their lives, which include reducing the cost of running business by using the procurement system through the internet.

However, Dr Mwinyi warned some executives who have been abusing the ICT system by committing crimes, contrary to the values of Tanzanians; a situation that he said creates mistrust, speculations and endangers national peace.

"I remind the people wherever they are, to continue supporting both governments, so that the goals set out in the CCM manifesto and policy in serving the people can be achieved," he said.

President Mwinyi also reminded people about taking precautions to get protected against Malaria by observing proper sanitation.

He explained that despite the disease being controlled to a large extent in Zanzibar, threats are still there and people have the responsibility to maintain and support the efforts taken by the government with the support of development partners and institutions.

Dr Mwinyi commended the two Ministries in charge of the National Uhuru Torch race from the Union government and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar for fulfilling their responsibilities well.

Isles Minister for Tourism and Antiquities Ms Lela Mohamed Musa, who is also the Acting Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Zanzibar said the Uhuru Torch race will continue to remind the people of Tanzania the importance of fighting against corruption, illegal drugs as well as abuse of children and women.

Ms Musa expressed hope for the success of the Uhuru Torch relay this year, due to the great work done by the leaders and professionals in shaping the youth, who have been tasked with the Torch relay in all districts of the country.

Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama observed that this year's race was well organised as it also it ends in Chato District, Geita Region in honor of the great contribution made by the late fifth phase President the late Dr John Magufuli.

Ms Mhagama said since its inception, Uhuru Torch race, has been inspiring the emergence of economic and development projects in various parts of Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

He said the philosophy of the Founders of the nation -- the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Mzee Abeid Amani Karume after uniting Tanganyika and Zanzibar -- has been making huge strides due to the participation of citizens in economic and social projects.

Earlier, the South Unguja Regional Commissioner Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid said the region has been fortunate to host the lighting of Uhuru Torch for the second time after the first event in 2001 in Mwera Village.

The Uhuru Torch race will end its marathon in Chato, Geita region on October 14th, 2021.

The theme of this year's Uhuru Torch race is 'ICT the Foundation of a Sustainable Nation, Use It Responsibly.