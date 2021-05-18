Kenya: Odinga Eyes Dream Debut as NSL Action Resumes

The 2020/21 National Super League (NSL) resumes Wednesday with three rescheduled matches on the cards.

Former Gor Mahia striker Dickson "Agwambo" Raila is hoping to make his competitive debut for Migori Youth when they face-off with Mwatate United at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

After 16 matches in the second tier league, Migori are 17th with 18 points. Raila, who joined the club in March from Gor where he lacked playing time, hopes to have a great impact in the Nyanza-based team in the remaining period of the season.

"I am very optimistic of performing well because from the friendlies we have played so far, I am the point man in the team. With more playing time, I have to prove myself. My target is to help the team finish in a better position," said Raila, who joined on a one-year deal.

Debutantes Mwatate are eighth with 25 points and a win will see them move to within four points of leaders FC Talanta.

Mwatate coach Andrew Kanuli said they will keep on working hard to achieve their target of finishing within the first three places.

"We are ready (for the match) because even during the break, the players were training individually. We have trained together for two weeks and I can say that the team is in good shape," said Kanuli.

"After our first match of the season, we were last in the table, so I am very happy with the progress. If we continue with that good progress, I am sure we will be in the top three at the end of the season."

Elsewhere, Fortune Sacco and Vihiga Bullets are expected to go full throttle at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga. Vihiga are fourth on the log with 27 points, just one above Fortune Sacco who are fifth.

"It will be very tough for them (Vihiga). Last season, they beat us after they were awarded a penalty while my goalkeeper was sent off. We have to avenge that loss," said Fortune Sacco team manager cum coach Peter Muriithi.

The other clash of the day will see Coast Stima square it out with Murang'a Seals at Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa.

Stima are 11th with 22 points, while Murang'a are second from bottom in the 20-team league with 16 points.

Wednesday's matches (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Mwatate United v Migori Youth- Wundanyi Stadium

Fortune Sacco v Vihiga Bullets - ianyaga Stadium

Coast Stima v Murang'a Seals- Mbaraki Grounds (1pm)