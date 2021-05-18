South Africa: Unfinished RDP Houses a Crime Den in Nyanga

18 May 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

In 2004, the Western Cape government allocated R6.5 million to build RDP houses in Mpetha Square informal settlement.

58 houses were built but a dispute over beneficiary lists meant the houses were never occupied.

The houses were severly vandalised by 2012.

Residents say the incomplete houses have become criminal and drug dens.

In 2004, the Western Cape government allocated about R6.5 million to build RDP houses at Mpetha Square informal settlement, Nyanga. The Masiphathisane Housing Project was for 135 beneficiaries, of which 40 were backyarders. But a dispute over who should benefit meant the houses were never occupied.

Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Human Settlements Marcellino Martin said 58 houses were built.

Some sites are only at foundation level. The houses were badly vandalised by 2012.

"These houses have been like this for 10 years if not more," says Mpetha Square community leader Nosakhele Jolingwenya.

She said community leaders have received reports of people being raped in the unfinished houses. Some houses are marked with the names of known gangs, such as Vato and Italians. Resident say the houses are used as criminal and drug dens.

Jolingwenya said they have spent years negotiating with the department to fix the houses.

One of the houses is allocated to her. "Every day I pass it. Even when I'm standing next to my shack I can see it. And the sad part is to know what is happening inside it at night, but there's nothing I can do," she said. "If the department can add a roof I will move in immediately because I'm tired of living in this shack."

She said the dispute about the beneficiary list was caused by a disagreement between the department, community leaders and disgruntled backyarders.

"When we were approved we were given house numbers and the planning is very clear on which house belongs to who. No one told us about the backyarders before until the houses were vandalised," she said.

Resident Lindeka Rangana was also allocated a house, but it is only at foundation level. "Now there's grass and sand. I don't even know which slab was it," she said.

She said in 2017 the department came back to repair houses but nothing much was done.

"Again last year there was a contractor to fix some of the houses but they did not finish ... When we contacted the department they told us that they can't send the contractor because of lockdown," she said.

Martin said the department has set aside an additional R2.473 million to fix the vandalised units. It has currently fixed 24, of which five units will be occupied by backyarders.

Martin said the department is in the process of verifying the last 12 beneficiaries on the list and then a contractor will recommence work.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.