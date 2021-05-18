South Africa: Pep Guardiola's Greatness Goes Beyond Silverware - He Has Changed the Game of Football

opinion

The Manchester City manager has just guided his club to a third Premier League title in four seasons and they will also appear in their first European Champions League final in a few weeks' time.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The best. The worst. The greatest. The most overrated. The luckiest. The unluckiest.

These are themes that sports lovers argue over like two puppies attacking a bowl of cereal and, just like the loveable furballs, everyone wins and everyone loses. It can get messy.

Defining greatness is not easy or linear.

The Springboks are rugby world champions. That is a fact. But are they the best team in the world right now? The answer to that is a matter of opinion.

Even if the Boks beat the British & Irish Lions in the anticipated series later this year, does it underline South Africa's status as the best team in the world?

It will certainly enhance their claim but, in my mind, the best and the idea of sporting greatness can only be measured over time. Winning one match, a three-Test series or even a seven-match World Cup, in which four of...