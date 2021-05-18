South Africa: Pep Guardiola's Greatness Goes Beyond Silverware - He Has Changed the Game of Football

18 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Craig Ray

The Manchester City manager has just guided his club to a third Premier League title in four seasons and they will also appear in their first European Champions League final in a few weeks' time.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The best. The worst. The greatest. The most overrated. The luckiest. The unluckiest.

These are themes that sports lovers argue over like two puppies attacking a bowl of cereal and, just like the loveable furballs, everyone wins and everyone loses. It can get messy.

Defining greatness is not easy or linear.

The Springboks are rugby world champions. That is a fact. But are they the best team in the world right now? The answer to that is a matter of opinion.

Even if the Boks beat the British & Irish Lions in the anticipated series later this year, does it underline South Africa's status as the best team in the world?

It will certainly enhance their claim but, in my mind, the best and the idea of sporting greatness can only be measured over time. Winning one match, a three-Test series or even a seven-match World Cup, in which four of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.