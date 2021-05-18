South Africa: ANC Appoints High-Powered Legal Team to Oppose Ace's Court Challenge

analysis

Following a meeting of the ANC's national officials on Monday, the party has indicated that it will oppose the court application by its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, to lift his temporary suspension.

"The African National Congress Officials met today, Monday 17th of May 2021 and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by the Secretary-General Comrade Ace Magashule to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted," the ANC said in a statement.

Announcing the decision, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party had appointed Mazwai Attorneys as instructing attorneys, supported by three senior counsel and one junior counsel: advocate Wim Trengrove SC, advocate Ngwako Maenetje SC, advocate Fana Nalane SC and advocate Buhle Lekokotla.

The party's move follows Magashule's urgent application in the South Gauteng High Court last week to declare the ANC's step-aside rule unconstitutional. Magashule argued that rule 27.5 of the ANC constitution, which authorises the stepping aside of party members facing corruption charges, undermines the principle of innocence until proven guilty.

Magashule is challenging the ANC's decision to temporarily suspend him on the basis of the step-aside rule and wants his own suspension of the ANC's and South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, declared valid.

He wants the...