South Africa: Have Your Say On Nyda Board Applicants

18 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The public has been invited to submit comments on the candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board members.

The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services have placed on the parliamentary website the Curricula Vitae (CVs) of candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as NYDA board members.

The two committees decided to restart the process of appointment of the NYDA Board members, after considering advice and legal opinion from the Office of the Speaker, and the recommendation from the National Assembly Programme Committee (NAPC) in February.

In a statement on Tuesday, Co-Chairpersons of the committee Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba and Maurencia Gillion said that approximately 1 000 applications were received after an advert on newspapers inviting aspirant board members to submit the applications.

The application process closed on 9 April 2021.

"The sub-committee invites the public and civil society to make comments on the candidates CVs. The closing date for comments from members of the public and civil society is 5 June 2021," the co-chairpersons said.

The appointed Board Members will hold office for a period of three years.

The function of the Board is to manage the operational policy of the National Youth Development Agency, and to exercise control over its powers and execution of its function.

The CVs of the applicants can be accessed on the link https://tinyurl.com/pd5wzf25

