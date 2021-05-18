South Africa: Covid-19 Presents a Moment for Transformative Change in the World, Not Doing So Will Be Disastrous

18 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

This week the Economist reported that their modelling of known data on 121 variables suggests that Covid-19 has already claimed between seven and 12 million lives worldwide. Their tally of "excess deaths" is over three times the WHO's official count, now at 3.3 million. This finding makes global and co-ordinated responses to Covid-19, as opposed to ad-hoc and national, all the more vital. A new report released last week maps a way. But is anyone in power listening?

The last two weeks have seen two extremely important developments in global health. First on 5 May came the US government's announcement that it would support a TRIPS Waiver on intellectual property rights in relation to Covid-19 vaccines (read our Explainer here).

Then came the publication on May 12th of the report and recommendations of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (the report and all its background documents can be found here).

South Africa can be commended for playing a leading role in both. Together with India, we were the original sponsors of the TRIPS waiver proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Our former DG of Health, Precious Matsoso, is a member of the Panel.

The two breakthroughs are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

