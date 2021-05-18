South Africa: Mpumalanga Preview - DA's Hold On Emalahleni Ward 33 Under Threat While ANC Stands to Gain Ground in Bushbuckridge

17 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

This is part of a series of preview articles looking at municipal government wards being contested on 19 May.

There are four by-elections taking place in Deputy President David Mabuza's home province. The African National Congress (ANC) will be confident of collecting its third consecutive ward in Bushbuckridge off the Bushbuckridge Residents Association (BRA) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) will wonder whether it can get a commanding victory over a former councillor who has joined Herman Mashaba's ActionSA and is running as an independent candidate to win her seat back.

These are the last by-elections that will be taking place in Mpumalanga before the local government elections. They will be important indicators of what could transpire in late October. It must be noted that the Freedom Front Plus (VF+) is not on the ballot in any of these by-elections.

Nkangala District

The seat of Nkangala is in Middelburg. It also includes municipalities centred on Witbank, Kwaggasfontein and Siyabuswa.

Ward 33 (Witbank Extension 8,16) in Emalahleni. DA (76%) ANC (14%) VF+ (6%) EFF (4%). Poll (62%)

Ward 33 is south of the city centre of Witbank. The DA won by a landslide in 2016, but it will not be able to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

