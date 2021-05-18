South Africa: Adapt It Dismisses Huge Group's Takeover Bid As 'Unfair and Unreasonable'

analysis

An independent board has yet to opine on an all-cash takeover bid by Canadian firm Volaris that appears to have management's support despite falling below the fair value threshold.

Adapt IT has brushed off a takeover bid by the Huge Group as too low, saying the offer from the telecoms and fintech company is "unfair and unreasonable" to its shareholders.

In its formal response circular to shareholders, the technology group said following a review of Huge's offer by an independent expert, an independent board appointed by the company determined that a fair price range for Adapt IT was between R7 and R9.09 per share and that Huge's offer was materially below that range.

The move comes after the company's shares took a drubbing on news that CEO Sbu Shabalala had taken a three-month leave of absence to sort out personal matters following newspaper reports that he was behind an assault case on his estranged wife's partner. Chief commercial officer Tiffany Dunsdon has been appointed interim CEO for the three months.

Huge made its unsolicited all-share bid in January, offering 0.9 of its shares for each Adapt IT share tendered. The offer was worth R5.52 per share when it was announced...