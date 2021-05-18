South Africa: Behind the Scenes - How the First 500,000 Vaccine Doses Administered in SA Were Secured

analysis

When South Africa's rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine was put on hold in early February, a scramble ensued to ensure healthcare workers could be protected. Spotlight spoke to Professor Glenda Gray about the behind-the-scenes negotiations that helped secure 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- almost all of which have now been used in the Sisonke study.

On 1 February 2021, a million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India arrived at OR Tambo International Airport. Everything seemed set for the country's vaccine rollout to kick off two or so weeks later.

But just a few days later on 7 February, the devastating news came that a study found the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine offered little or no protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 caused by the variant of SARS-CoV-2 prevalent in South Africa. Some argued that we should use the vaccine regardless since it might protect against severe disease and death, but the decision was taken not to use it and the vaccines were later sold.

With no other vaccines waiting in the wings, the country's plans to start vaccinating healthcare workers seemed to be in tatters.

And yet, three...