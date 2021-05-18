Malawi: Tumaini Festival Returns in November - 7th Edition, 4 Days, 6 Stages

18 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Tumaini Letu, organizers of Tumaini Festival have announced that this year's 7th edition is slated to take place from 4th to 7th November at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

Confirming the development, Tumaini Letu Founder and Director Trésor Nzengu Mpauni said the 2021 edition will run for a period of 4 days from the usual 3 days.

He also added that the number of stages has been increased to six.

"In an effort to provide a platform for various artforms, Tumaini Festival has increased the number of stages to six stages namely the Main Stage, the Youth Stage, Theatre Corner, Poetry Corner, Art Exhibition Space and the Cultural Ground," he revealed.

Tumaini features an eclectic program of art forms from traditional dances, live music, theatre, poetry, fashion shows, art exhibitions, film screenings and a children's playground.

"Tumaini Festival is an ecstatic celebration of arts and culture that draws together people across every divide to enjoy live performances by artists from the camp sharing the stage with both local and international artists.

"The festival is a family event with child friendly performances which makes the festival a great opportunity for families to have good, outdoor fun," Mpauni narrated.

Tumaini Festival remains a free of charge event to break the social and economic restrictions that prohibit average patrons from different cultures attending the festivities and celebrate together in peace and harmony in Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Dzaleka is the only permanent refugee camp in Malawi located in Dowa district, 45 kilometres from Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi.

"The festival continues to empower and support refugee-owned small businesses by providing a market space to sell their merchandise and also offer an opportunity to the patrons to purchase arts & crafts and artisanal goods from refugees," Mpauni said.

In 2020, Tumaini Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic instead, Tumaini Letu engaged in supporting the population at Dzaleka in other projects like sensitizing the Dzaleka communityon COVID-19 preventive measures through music projects that involved artists from the Camp.

Tumaini Letu also supported the community by developing radio programs to educate children on intangible cultural heritage through folktales and also supported positive well-being among adults.

This year, the festival will also celebrate the creative ways in which artists and the community at Dzaleka have shown resilience with in the challenging context of COVID-19.

Tumaini Letu has assured the general public that all COVID-19 measures will be strictly adhered to at the Festival.

Artists to perform at this year's Festival will be announced in due course.

