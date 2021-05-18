South Africa: Limpopo Preview - a Chance for Smaller Parties to Make Inroads in ANC Strongholds

18 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

This is the final article in a series of previews looking at municipal government wards being contested in by-elections in parts of the country on Wednesday, 19 May.

There are four by-elections in Limpopo on Wednesday, May 19. All four seats are safe ANC seats. The party increased its already impressive majority in a by-election in Greater Letaba in the Mopani District in the last round of by-elections. This is the province where the ANC performed best in 2019. It will want to double down on its dominance in the four wards being contested.

There are no other by-elections in Limpopo after this round and the local government elections. The DA and the FF+ are not on the ballot in any of the four by-elections, but it will still be a good indicator of how the ANC is faring in its strongholds and whether the EFF and other smaller parties are able to make any inroads.

Ward 9 (Ga-Mashashane Chebeng) in Polokwane, Capricorn. ANC (60%) EFF (34%) DA (3%). Poll (52%)

Polokwane is the municipality with the most seats in Limpopo. It has 90, with the ANC running the municipality with an outright majority of 51 seats. The EFF is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

