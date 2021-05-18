South Africa: Western Cape Govt Opens Vaccine Registration Centres for Residents

18 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Western Cape's 75 Cape Access Centres are now available to assist residents to register for their COVID-19 vaccine

Employees at the Western Cape's 75 Cape Access Centres, located across the province, are now available to assist residents to register for their COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows the completion of their training by the Western Cape's Department of Health on 11 and 12 May 2021.

The Cape Access programme, a project of the Western Cape Government, makes internet technology available free of charge to communities across the Western Cape, with a special focus on rural areas where access is needed most.

We have made these centres available for registration because no person should be left behind in this vaccination programme because they do not have internet access. We are all in this together, and every life matter to us.

I today also call on the private sector and other civil society organisations to help residents to register for their vaccine. If the vaccination programme is to succeed, we will need an all-of-society approach, where everyone works together.

The 75 Cape Access centres are located in:

Cape Town Metro (including 9 Wale Street in the Western Cape Government building);

West Coast (including the Langebaan Thusong Centre and the Citrusdal Thusong Centre);

Central Karoo (including Beaufort West Thusong Centre and Leeu Gamka library)

Garden Route (include Mossel Bay Thusong Centre and the New Horizons Library in Plettenberg Bay);

Overberg (including Hawston Thusong Centre and the Bredasdorp Thusong Center); and

Cape Winelands (including Multipurpose centre in Klapmuts and Worcester Thusong Centre)

