South Africa: World of Despair - Living With 'Stuffed Head Syndrome'

18 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Garth Japhet

Over the years I have been fortunate enough to be invited to give a number of talks, including for corporate and academic audiences, on school founders' day and at university graduation ceremonies. Quite often I illustrate points with anecdotes from my life. After all, there is nothing better to hook an audience than a story.

A significant part of my journey has been characterised by a battle with mental health, both anxiety and depression.

At some point I realised that if I did not talk about it then I am guilty of perpetuating the stigma and shame that surrounds mental illness, particularly among men. So, whenever the context fits, I tell my story about mental illness and hope that in doing so I do a little bit to normalise it and to give others the licence to speak about it, too.

This extract from my book Like Water is for Fish describes one such talk and the licence it gave to a seemingly "together" man to talk:

There are a few more questions, which I do my best to answer and then the MC turns to thank me again. Before he can, a middle-aged man tentatively puts up his hand....

