South Africa: Limpopo Senior Citizens Encouraged to Register for Covid-19 Vaccine

18 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has encouraged all eligible vaccine recipients to register for vaccines through the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

This as South Africa started the second phase of its vaccination rollout plan on Monday for the elderly.

"Vaccine recipients will be able to access the service at their nearest accredited vaccination centre with no payment," Mathabatha said.

The province has selected the following six sites as the main vaccination hubs for the Pfizer vaccination: Pietersburg Hospital; Mankweng Hospital; St Rita's Hospital; Donald Fraser Hospital; Dr CN Phatudi Hospital and Mokopane Hospital.

"The registration process will require all of us to work together to ensure the success of the COVID-19 vaccination. Only those who have registered will be vaccinated and to avoid overcrowding, long queues and risks of spreading COVID-19, we must wait to be invited by the department of health through SMS to go and receive our vaccine," Mathabatha said.

On Monday, the Premier launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination for citizens aged 60 years and above.

"To protect myself and others I choose to vaccinate. I will be coming back to get my second vaccine soon," said Job Ramashala, 69, who was amongst the senior citizens that were inoculated.

The Premier also received the Pfizer vaccine at Mokopane Hospital, Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Waterberg District.

"I feel happy for choosing to vaccinate and I will be completing the second vaccine on the 8 June 2021. I am also quite pleased that our people have heard us when we said they must register to get the vaccination," Mathabatha said after getting his jab.

