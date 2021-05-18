South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Concerned By Actions of Public Servants Association

18 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Mr Senzo Mchunu, notes with great concern and disappointment, the posturing and grandstanding of the Public Servants Association (PSA) in respect of the current public service wage negotiations, currently under facilitation in the Public Service Co-Ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).

In commenting on the actions by the PSA, Minister Mchunu mentioned the following: "Contrary to the allegations by the PSA that they were excluded from the facilitation process, it must be noted that they walked out of the process while it is in process. The PSA has opted not to participate in the ongoing facilitation process and has resorted to making public statements, which are neither responsible nor constructive and not in the interests of the public servants in the public service; we strongly discourage the actions by the PSA. Government and Organised Labour in Council are currently trying to resolve the impasse through the constitutionally recognised process of collective bargaining and such acts and utterances fly against this very principle."

