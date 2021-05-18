Tunisia: Basketball Africa League (Bal) (Gr. a - 1st Day) - Us Monastir Beat GNBC Madagascar 113-66

17 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's US Monastir beat GNBC of Madagascar 113-66, at a Basketball Africa League (BAL) first-day Group A match played Monday night in Kigali.

In the first game of Group A played Sunday at the opening of the tournament, Patriots of Rwanda had beaten Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria (83-60).

US Monastir will take on Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria at day-2 game scheduled for Thursday, May 20, before playing Patriots of Rwanda, on May 22

The first game of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) tipped off on Sunday in Rwanda. The competition was to have begun last year but was put off in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

