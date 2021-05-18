Sudan: Managing Director Georgieva's Closing Remarks At the Sudan Conference's Plenary Session On 'Delivering On Economic Promises and Moving Towards Sudanese Debt Forgiveness'

17 May 2021
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
document

Thank you, President Macron-it has been an honor to be here at this conference to celebrate and foster Sudan's return to the international community.

I am very encouraged by the very strong expressions of support heard from all participants.

We started the day with a financing gap to clear Sudan's arrears to the IMF and deliver the IMF's share of HIPC debt relief. We end up with this gap being filled, thanks to most welcome new grants from Saudi Arabia and France, complementing earlier pledges from the United States, the European Union, Italy, and Sweden.

We still need IMF member countries to convert informal pledges of support for the financial package for Sudan into formal commitments. I again urge every member country to do so urgently. We are down to the wire, but I know we will get there with your support.

Thank you!

Read the original article on IMF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IMF

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.