Africa: Summit On African Economies - Kaïs Saïed Meets With President of DRC

17 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, on a visit to Paris to participate in the summit on the financing of African economies to be held on May 18, met on Monday with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and of the African Union (AU), Félix Tshisekedi.

President Saied called for investing in the human and natural resources available to African countries, addressing the roots of crises on the continent and fighting terrorism to promote reconstruction and development.

He also expressed Tunisia's attachment to its African dimension and its willingness to develop cooperation relations between the two countries.

In this context, Mr. Said underlined the specificities of the investment climate in Tunisia, the incentive framework and the opportunities offered.

For his part, President Felix Tshisekedi expressed his country's willingness to benefit from the Tunisian experience in the fields of infrastructure, energy and agriculture, in addition to transport, higher education and health.

The two heads of state also agreed on the need to speed up the holding of bilateral meetings, particularly that of the joint commission.

During the meeting, Saied invited the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to visit Tunisia.

President Kais Saied arrived in Paris on Monday afternoon at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the summit on the financing of African economies to be held on May 18.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.